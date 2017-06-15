Streamers and press duke it out at E3 2017, but let’s not forget we’re all gamers

Streamers and YouTube creators are attending E3 2017 in record numbers, and that’s creating a bit of tension on the show floor. Here’s why it’s a good thing for everyone.

The post Streamers and press duke it out at E3 2017, but let’s not forget we’re all gamers appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

