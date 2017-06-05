Struggling With Quick Healthy Breakfast Options?Start Your Morning With These 10 Healthy Muffins Ideas!

Keeping fit is no easy task. However, for the sake of your health, the pan and difficulty are worth it. There are a lot of aspects to keeping yourself in good health. You could try exercising, yoga and meditation, in the guidance of expert yoga teacher and trainer. However, none of these will mean anything if you don’t eat right food.

Today, one of the most consumed pastries is muffin. If you want to lose weight, there’s a very high chance that you’ve been told to keep off muffins. However, we have helped compile a list of foods that include muffins which you can enjoy and which pose no threats to your health or fitness goals.

You don’t necessarily have to stick to basic or bland tastes whenever you are consuming anything with muffin flavors in it and the Pumpkin Oat Muffin is a perfect example of just how exciting and delicious the addition of muffins can be when added to the perfect breakfast. With the addition of applesauce and pumpkin puree, these cakes will have a more sophisticated and appealing look and taste. They also get a lot of moisture content due to the presence of sufficient oil. All in all, they will rock your taste buds for sure.

Please, try your possible best not to fall too much in love with these scrumptious-looking (and tasting too, if I might add) muffins. In my opinion, I think the most amazing thing about these little beauties is that there is no sugar added to them. However, this is probably because they don’t need it at any rate. Due to the presence of the pineapple, you can rest assured that they’ll still taste awesome regardless of the sugar absence.

If you’re looking for a beautifully crafted and mastered mix of flavors, you can give Blueberries and Oatmeal a fair consideration. With an abundance of superfoods like walnuts and chia seeds, Blueberry Oatmeal Muffins can provide you with more than enough energy that you’ll need for your day without eventually taking a toll on you.

With this treat, you don’t have to worry about the absence of eggs. Instead, the muffin batter is perfectly held together by mashed bananas. These mashed bananas also help in creating a solid texture. The crushed walnuts, apart from providing that much needed crunchy feeling to the whole meal, also provides the protein that you would have gotten from the absent eggs.

Remember zucchini bread? Well, these muffins share a striking similarity to it in terms of both appearance and taste. With a lot of oats and Greek yogurt, you can be sure of an abundance of protein and probiotics. You can also add a little bit of Zucchini for some Vitamin C and Manganese.

Give your classic blueberry muffin a much needed healthy facelift for a change. Made with quinoa flour (which, by the way, possesses a much bitter taste than the regular flour), this gluten-free muffin contains a little mote of protein and much lesser carbs than what you’ll otherwise get from your average muffin oatmeal treat. However, the added Quinoa shouldn’t restrict of scare you; it’s still a delight to the taste buds.

Upside down isn’t a bad way to start the day, is it? With 200 calories and an assortment of exotic citrus, this recipe contains an extremely low amount of calories and will do pretty well for your taste buds. Bai Bubbles and a carbonated drink give these muffins their famously dome-like appearance and also provide a naturally sweet flavor that is only made even better by fresh oranges.

In case you’re not familiar with these beautiful treats, you can look at the like mini carrot cakes. Shredded carrots are used to add a little moisture to the muffins while simultaneously bringing some needed fiber and Vitamin A to the table. If you’re looking for a muffin treat to just bake and store ahead of time, Carrot Oatmeal Muffins are the go-to choice for you. You can also add some walnuts for that crunchy feeling.

If you’re trying your best not to make a batch of cupcakes, these lovelies will serve as an awesome alternative. With a chocolate treat embedded in each one, you can be sure that great taste is just one of the many things that they gave to offer.

With 8 grams of fats and protein apiece, these vegetarian treats provide a well-balanced diet. However, these 8 grams of fats come from very health and non-harmful sources such as almond butter, coconut oil, and flax seed, so you don’t have to worry about adding some unwanted weight.

