Student dies at Dino Melaye’s rally

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was a day of bad omen at the rally organised by Senator Dino Melaye, after the senator survived an alleged assasination attack, a student of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Felele, Saka Seidu, was on Monday shot dead during the rally. Melaye was in Lokoja to address his supporters on the ongoing attempt by his …

