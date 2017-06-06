Pages Navigation Menu

Student in court over alleged certificate forgery

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

A 28-year-old student, Samuel Aminu, is standing trial in a Jos Upper Area Court, over alleged certificate forgery.

Aminu, a student of Nassarawa State College of Arts and Basic Studies (NACABS), allegedly committed the offence on Nov. 11, 2016.
According to the prosecutor, Yakubu Audu, the accused had some deficiencies and was unable to graduate.

“Since he could not graduate, he forged statement of result of the institution and has been using it to parade himself as a graduate of NACABS, “the prosecutor said.

He added that Aminu went to Success Business School, Jos, to further his education and presented the forged certificate.
“He applied for Higher National Diploma in Business Administration and was apprehended at the point of verification of the certificate before registration, “the prosecutor said.

Aminu denied committing the offence, while the Magistrate, Yahaya Mohammed, ordered his detention, and adjourned the matter until June 22, to enable the police carry out further investigation.

