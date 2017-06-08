Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Student Protest Rocks YABATECH Over Tuition Fees Hike

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Students of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, on Thursday, embarked on a protest against the decision of the institution’s authorities to increase tuition fees. Gates leading to the school were locked, preventing staff and students from entering the premises. Students who had reasons to be on the premises at the time the protest broke out were seen scaling the gates to make their way…

The post Student Protest Rocks YABATECH Over Tuition Fees Hike appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.