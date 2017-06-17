Students Applauds el-Rufai Over Provision Of Text Books, Equipment

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Some Secondary School students in Kaduna State have commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai for his concerted efforts in revamping the education sector, particularly through the provision of textbooks and other school equipment.

The students gave the commendation at the recent flag-off of the distribution of text books worth six hundred million naira to secondary schools in Central Zone, at Technical College Kaduna.

The students particularly commended the government for ongoing school renovations, provision of equipments, facilities and text books.

One of the students, Ramatu Taiwo, from Junior Secondary School Makera, described text books as crucial need which enhance teaching and learning.

She pointed out that most schools in the state do not have well stocked libraries, adding that the current effort in providing text books would enhance students performance.

“I am happy with the foresight of the government in making effort to provide all secondary schools with books, “she said.

Also speaking, Chimezie Shedrack, of Government Boys Secondary School Barnawa, equally lauded the state government for providing conducive environment for learning. He expressed joy that most dilapidated schools in the state are now wearing a new look, adding that the effort would greatly improve students concentration in class.

Another student, Cornelius Michael, a student of Government Technical College Kaduna, said that equipping schools with the needed facilities was crucial in ensuring quality teaching in schools.

“We commends government effort, but they need to do more, particularly on chairs and teachers welfare, “he said.

It would be recalled that the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Andrew Nok, who flagged-off the distribution of the text books explained that the books, which cover all the core subjects, would enhance teaching and learning.

According to him, “We are distributing the books at zonal level, starting with Northern zone in Zaria on Tuesday.

“Today we are commencing the distribution in the Central Zone and that of the Southern Zone would be done soon, “he said.

Nok enjoined the student to make best use of the books to encourage government to continue to do more.

The post Students Applauds el-Rufai Over Provision Of Text Books, Equipment appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

