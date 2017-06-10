Pages Navigation Menu

Students disrupt house of Representatives session

Students disrupted peace  in the House of Representatives on Friday as members of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, protested the recognition of a factional president of the union by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara. The students, who are believed to be loyal to Chinonso Obasi, a factional NANS president, gained entrance into the lawmaking …

The post Students disrupt house of Representatives session appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

