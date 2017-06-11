Students Union President of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, appoints 216 aides

Photo which has long gone viral, has revealed that the Student Union President of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, just appointed 216 aides. The names of those he appointed, were published and pasted on a notice board in the school, though no one knows if the aides will be paid. Here are more photo below; […]

