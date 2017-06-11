Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Students Union President of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, appoints 216 aides

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Photo which has long gone viral, has revealed that the Student Union President of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, just appointed 216 aides. The names of those he appointed, were published and pasted on a notice board in the school, though no one knows if the aides will be paid. Here are more photo below;   […]

The post Students Union President of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, appoints 216 aides appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.