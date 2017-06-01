Successful Protest Shows Biafra is Near – Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday said the realisation of a Biafra republic was near.

Speaking through IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu described the level of compliance with the sit-at-home order on Tuesday as satisfactory.

He said he was encouraged by the outing, vowing that he would stop at nothing to ensure that the people of the area were liberated from the stranglehold of their oppressors.

He thanked “friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world for their tenacious efforts that made our Heroes Day Sit-At-Home Order a resounding success.”

The statement partly read, “In line with this remarkable sit-at-home held yesterday(Tuesday), I will not hesitate to congratulate the people of Abia State, Anambra State, Akwa Ibom State, Bayelsa State, Cross River State, Delta State, Ebonyi State, Enugu State, Imo State, Rivers State including the good people of Igbanke in Edo State, Igala clan in Kogi State and Idoma/Igede/Agatu in Benue State for sending a clear and unmistakable message to the whole world that this Biafra self-determination effort driven by IPOB is uncompromising.

“ The fact that our people obeyed the order to sit at home is confirmation that IPOB which I lead has the mandate of all Biafrans to spearhead the ongoing Biafra restoration effort.

“Special thanks goes to my deputy, Mazi Uche Mefor, our Directorate of State led by Mazi Chika Edoziem and the indescribably incredible IPOB family all over the world.”

He also acknowledged “those in the diaspora who poured themselves into the streets in distant and foreign lands in more than 98 countries of the world to honour and remember our fallen heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price during the genocidal war against our people in 1967 and 1970.”

“With near total compliance with this sit-at-home order I issued when I was still in Kuje Prison Abuja, it has proven to me beyond every conceivable doubt that Biafra restoration is a priority to all and sundry and I promise never to let Biafra down even upon the pain of death because you never let me down.”

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said that his command did not arrest any member of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra or IPOB during Tuesday’s protest.

Addressing newsmen on how his command was able to secure the state during the celebration, Ezike said that there was high presence of security personnel across the state, especially places he described as strategic and black spots.

Also, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has said the state is not under any threat or influence from the activities of IPOB.

It said the show of force it conducted on Monday with other security agencies was not intended to dislodge any perceived IPOB member, but to demonstrate the unity and synergy among the sister security agencies in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Don Anwuna, said this in Uyo on Wednesday. He added that the police were prepared to contain any uprising.

He said, “We believe that internal security is better achieved through inter-agency collaboration and so the show of force is meant to instil confidence in the people that we are ready and have the capacity to protect them. It is also done in all local government divisional offices and area commands.”

