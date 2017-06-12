Suleiman Shahbal, Senator Omar launch campaigns to dislodge Governor Joho – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Suleiman Shahbal, Senator Omar launch campaigns to dislodge Governor Joho
The Standard
Mombasa County gubernatorial aspirant on a Wiper Party ticket Hassan Omar Sarai (left) with Pastor Abraham Kahindi (right) of the Marimani PEFA Church when he arrived at the church in a meet the people tour at Mwakirunge village in Kisauni constituency …
Hassan Joho's fiercest competitor takes on Raila Odinga over Mombasa politics
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!