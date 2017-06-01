Sultan slams NYSC for opening orientation camps during Ramadan

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, has “condemned in strongest terms” the decision of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to continue with its orientation camps for fresh graduates across the country despite the Ramadan fast.

The body, led by Abubakar Sa’ad, the Sultan of Sokoto, also called on the Nigerian Army to immediately postpone its planned recruitment exercise until Muslims have concluded their fasting period.

The decision was part of resolutions, which included fervent prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, reached by JNI at its recently-concluded annual central council meeting in Kaduna, which held on May 21 and 22.

The organisation said NYSC admitting new entrants into orientation camps and the Nigerian Army conducting recruitment exercise during Ramadan would put Muslim faithful, especially those observing fasting and prayers, at a disadvantage.

It said: “This is because the prospective corps members would be at disadvantage to their faith and other camp activities.

“The council also calls on the authority of the Nigerian Army to postpone the intended recruitment exercise until after Ramadan to avoid putting prospective candidates at a disadvantage.”

The JNI called on the NYSC to honour a previous agreement entered by the two parties for camp activities to be placed on hold during Ramadan.

At press time yesterday, the spokespersons for the Nigerian Army and NYSC had neither returned calls nor replied text messages to their respective lines.

