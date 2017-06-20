Sultan To Muslims: Don’t Return To Abominable Acts After Ramadan

BY MSUE AZA, Kaduna

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged all Muslims never to return to abominable acts after the Ramadan.

In a statement issued by the JNI Secretary-general, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the group while reminding Muslims of the most rewarding part of Ramadan fast, the last 10 days and the need for Muslims to intensify spiritual exertions implored Muslims to intensify their generosities in giving alms to the poor, needy, the orphans and the handicapped in the society.

According to the statement: “Especially that many families are finding it very unbearable, as a result of extreme economic challenges bedeviling the country. Whilst wishing all Muslim faithful Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after, we pray fervently for His benevolent acceptance of our Ramadan Fast, even as we urge all Muslims never to return to abominable acts after the Ramadan Fast.”

The JNI also felicitated with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah, for the successful commencement of Ramadan Fast on 27th May, 2017, saying this is indeed gratifying especially that Allah (SWT) made the commencement devoid of any disagreement.

“Indeed we have witnessed restraint, patience, servitude and dedication to Allah, the Most High in Ramadan, hence we must collectively strive more to earn Allah’s forgiveness and mercy in this blessed month. May He strengthen our faith in Him and relieve our nation of the very difficult times we are passing through and the Muslim world in general, Aamin.”

JNI statement reads in part: “Considering that the search for the most blessed night (Laylatul Qadr); the night of decree and honour had begun, which is sought in the odd nights i.e. 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th of Ramadan, Nigerian Muslims are called upon to maximally put to use these very last days by reciting more of the Glorious Qur’an. More importantly, we should watch out for the Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Power) which often comes up in one of the five exceptional nights, according to authentic Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

