Sun Newspapers sue EFCC over invasion

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sun Publishing Limited has asked the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal for an order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or its agents from further attempting to seal off its premises pending the hearing and determination of its appeal before the court. ￼ This followed Monday’s invasion of the corporate […]

