Sunshine FC accepts Eguavoen’s disengagement

The Management of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Friday said that it had received and accepted the disengagement notice of Coach Augustine Eguavoen.

The club said in a statement in Akure that it appreciated the coach who joined the club late in April for his time with the club and wished him the best in the future.

“In view of this development, Sunshine Stars FC Management has appointed the club’s former assistant coach, Akin Olowookere, as the Interim Head Coach.

“The former junior international will be assisted by Coach Ogunderu Boye.

“The appointment takes immediate effect,’’ the statement signed by Chris Okunnuwa, the club’s Media Officer said.

The former international and Super Eagles Coach, Eguavoen, was unveiled as the new head coach of NPFL side on April 24 alongside Ike Shorunmu.

The management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) had confirmed on Friday in Akure that the Technical Adviser of the club, Eguavoen had left his post due to what he called “frustrating performance of Nigerian referees’’.

The coach had following a string of poor performances with the club unceremoniously quit his job in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Sunshine played five games with Eguavoen in charge, winning two and losing three.

They beat Rangers International of Enugu 2-0, lost 0-1 to Lobi Stars of Makurdi, defeated Enyimba International of Aba 1-0, and also lost 0-1 to 3SC of Ibadan and 1-2 to Plateau United of Jos.

(Source: NAN)

