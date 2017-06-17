SunShine Stars’ fans cry out over banishment to Ijebu-Ode

In a bold move to enforce regulations and come down hard on unruliness of players, club officials and violent fans, the LMC ruled that “in view of the breach of the ‘closed door’ order, and upon consider- ation of the provisions of Rule B4.7 (over- riding considerations and general public interest), an order is hereby made moving Sunshine Stars to the Otunba Dipo Dina, Stadium, Ijebu-Ode for its home matches henceforth and until further notice.”

The matches will be played under closed doors until the LMC is satisfied that the club can guaranty security at its games and also control the unruly supporters. The LMC reiterated that Sunshine Stars must be seen to have complied with ear- lier orders for the Club’s home matches to be played behind closed doors and the requirement for revised and satisfactory safety and security measures to be put in place before the Akure Township Stadium is re-admitted to host NPFL matches. The LMC further warned the club that should there be similar breaches or disturbances, the suspended three points deduction will be implemented. Sunshine Stars were also charged for breaches of Rule C9 and C1.2.1.6 while goal- keeper, Ariyo was charged for assault on an assistant referee contrary to Rule C11 of the NPFL Framework and Rules.