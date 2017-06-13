Sunshine Stars To Play Remaining Matches In Ijebu Ode – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Sunshine Stars To Play Remaining Matches In Ijebu Ode
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Sunshine Stars To Play Remaining Matches In Ijebu Ode Relegation-threatened Sunshine Stars will play their remaining Nigeria Professional Football League matches at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State. This follows a breach of a previous …
