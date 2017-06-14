Super-agent Jorge Mendes summoned over Radamel Falcao tax evasion – The Indian Express
|
The Indian Express
|
Super-agent Jorge Mendes summoned over Radamel Falcao tax evasion
The Indian Express
Jorge Mendes has been summoned before a Spanish court as part of the probe into Colombian striker Radamel Falcao's alleged tax evasion. Falcao is suspected of failing to correctly declare $6.1 million of income earned from image rights between 2012 …
Jorge Mendes summoned as part of Falcao tax evasion probe
