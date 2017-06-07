Super Eagles begin training in Uyo ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria have commenced training at the Nest of Champions in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, ahead of Saturday’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 qualifier against Bafana Bafana, the South African national team.

The players, who showed class and tact during the training that attracted a handful of fans ended before midday as they headed to their hotel.

Speaking, Ogenyi Onazi, the Super Eagles captain, said the players still remember the 2015 AFCON miss when they drew with Bafana Bafana in Uyo three years ago.

Onazi told journalists after their first training session that the players were ready to redeem themselves against the South Africans and ensure that Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2019.

“Of course, we remember that it was in this stadium that we missed the opportunity to play in AFCON 2015, when we drew with South Africa. It is still in our hearts, we have not forgotten it. Though it is not a grudge match but we are approaching it with all seriousness.

“All we need from Nigerians is their support and prayers, because at such times it is only their prayers and support that will help us overcome the challenge,” he said.

Reflecting on the introduction of new players in the team, Onazi said both old and new had adjusted, as they were all professionals.

Coach Rohr, who described South Africa as his strongest opponent as Super Eagles, however, expressed optimism that the professionalism in the current crop of players would see them overpower South Africa this weekend.

“They are the strongest opponent I will face so far as Eagles coach because they have not lost a match over a long time. I am also aware that they stopped Nigeria from getting to the AFCON 2015, and that this match is very important to Nigeria,” he said.

He said though he was missing the services of some of the injured players, the new players had made the necessary adjustment and had shown their readiness to make Nigeria proud.

Except for Elderson Echiejile and Ahmed Musa, all other players invited to camp trained on Tuesday morning at the training pitch of the Nest of Champions under the guidance of Rohr and his assistants.

Preparations are also in top gear by the host, Akwa Ibom State government to ensure a hitch free match with some of the facilities at the match venue undergoing tests on a daily basis.

The match in Uyo is the first Group E match of AFCON 2019 qualifiers with the Eagles, also expected to take on Libya and Seychelles.

He explained that he would give limited play time to Moslems in the team including Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi during training sessions because of the Ramadan fasting by Moslems worldwide.

ANIEFIOK UDONQUAK, Uyo

The post Super Eagles begin training in Uyo ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

