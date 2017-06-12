Eagles’ll Pick WC, AFCON Tickets, Green Insists – Leadership Newspapers
|
Vanguard
|
Eagles'll Pick WC, AFCON Tickets, Green Insists
Leadership Newspapers
Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Barrister Chris Green has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championships, despite Saturday's defeat by …
Super Eagles defeat: Dalung summons NFF
Minister holds emergency meeting with NFF tomorrow
Dalung calls emergency meeting over Eagles' loss to S/Africa
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!