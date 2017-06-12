Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer begs Nigerians to forgive Akpeyi – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer begs Nigerians to forgive Akpeyi
Daily Post Nigeria
The goalkeeper trainer of the Super Eagles, Alloy Agu, has begged Nigerian football fans to forgive goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who was widely blamed for the goals Nigeria conceded against South Africa. Bafana Bafana beat the Eagles 2-0 in their first …
