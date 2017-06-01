Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles move up in latest FIFA Ranking

Jun 1, 2017

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday in both the continent and world.

Super Eagles

Gernot Rohr’s men who previously occupied the 40th position in the world moved two places and are now 38th while they sit pretty in the 4th position on the continent.

The Eagles who are yet to lose a game in their German tactician’s tenure will today battle the Hawks of Togo in a friendly before hosting South Africa in a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier.

The next FIFA Ranking is set for July 6th.

TOP 10 AFRICAN TEAMS
Egypt
Senegal
Cameroon
Nigeria
Congo D.R
Tunisia
Burkina Faso
Cote D’ Ivoire
Ghana
Algeria

TOP 10 WORLD TEAMS
Brazil
Argentina
Germany
Chile
Colombia
France
Belgium
Portugal
Switzerland
Spain/Poland

*Spain and Poland  are both 10th in the world

