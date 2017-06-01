Super Eagles move up in latest FIFA Ranking

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up in the latest FIFA Ranking released on Thursday in both the continent and world.

Gernot Rohr’s men who previously occupied the 40th position in the world moved two places and are now 38th while they sit pretty in the 4th position on the continent.

The Eagles who are yet to lose a game in their German tactician’s tenure will today battle the Hawks of Togo in a friendly before hosting South Africa in a 2019 Nations Cup qualifier.

The next FIFA Ranking is set for July 6th.

TOP 10 AFRICAN TEAMS

Egypt

Senegal

Cameroon

Nigeria

Congo D.R

Tunisia

Burkina Faso

Cote D’ Ivoire

Ghana

Algeria

TOP 10 WORLD TEAMS

Brazil

Argentina

Germany

Chile

Colombia

France

Belgium

Portugal

Switzerland

Spain/Poland

*Spain and Poland are both 10th in the world

The post Super Eagles move up in latest FIFA Ranking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

