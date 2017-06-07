Super Eagles optimistic of overcoming Bafana Bafana

Bernard Tolani Dada

Players of Nigeria Super Eagles have expressed optimism that they would win the AFCON 2019 qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa slated for this Saturday in Uyo.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday after a training session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Eagles defender, Trust Ekong commended the quality and competition in the team.

“It is going to be a good game, everyone is fit and ready. It will be a healthy competition, everybody is working hard to justify his slot.” Ekong said.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, said that they were ready for the game adding that the other two goalkeepers, Daniel Akpeyi and Dele Alampasu, were in top form, “we are happy with one another,” Ezenwa added.

In his comment, midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, said that the team was ready to face Bafana Bafana and win squarely. “We need to win. Coach Gernot Rohr has a good record. All we believe is that we are going to win.”

He however added that it would not be an easy game because the South Africans had won all nine games they last played.

In his assessment a sports analyst, Colin Udoh, said that he was impressed with the Super Eagles’ training session, describing the tempo as high.

Udoh, who is the sports editor of Kwese magazine, said that there was a good blend of the young and experienced players and the team exhibited a lot of vigour.

“I enjoy the enthusiasm, they are very sharp. It means that we can be quick and slow if we so choose.We have players, who can match the opponents side by side. We will have a great match.” Udoh said.

The Eagles also had the full compliment of their players on Wednesday as the trio of Ahmed Musa, Elderson Echiejile and Kenneth Omeruo finally joined the team.

Meanwhile fans in Uyo have continued to express their frustration over the lack of information on tickets for this weekend’s game against South Africa.

Many of them who spoke on live sports programmes in most local radio stations in Uyo expressed regret that the delay could result in hike in prices by vendors who could capitalize on the rush for the tickets if released late.

However sources say the NFF and the local organising committee for the match would make public their plans for sale of tickets on Thursday at a press conference.

