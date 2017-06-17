Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles Player Set To Wed Girlfriend Of 8 years

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment

Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo, who just signed a deal with Temple Management Company, is set to walk down the aisle and say ‘I Do’ to his beautiful girlfriend Chioma Nnamani, who is a graduate of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). According to SDK, the couples ‘Introduction ceremony’ held on Saturday June …

