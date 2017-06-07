Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephen Keshi’s legacy has been ignored – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TheCable

Stephen Keshi's legacy has been ignored
Pulse Nigeria
Stephen Keshi's exceptional legacy has continued to be ignored by the Nigerian culture that respects only money. Published: 30 minutes ago , Refreshed: 16 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Stephen Keshi play Stephen Keshi died a year ago but his …
How my world stopped the night Stephen Keshi diedTheCable
Hard working Eagles remember Keshi in UyoThe Nation Newspaper
Super Eagles, NFF Remember Keshi One Year AfterCHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigerian Bulletin –Nigeria Today
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.