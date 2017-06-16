Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles to dump Uyo stadium

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation are juggling with the idea of moving the Super Eagles games from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo to another venue. The ‘Nest of Champions’ has been the home of the team since they moved from neighbouring town Calabar but a string of bad results has seen the NFF contemplate moving the […]

