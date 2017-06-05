Super Eagles Tormentor Rantie, Six Other Bafana Stars Doubtful For Uyo Clash

By James Agberebi:

Bafana Bafana of South Africa could be without seven players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo on Saturday due to injuries, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Bafana Bafana's verified Twitter handle on Monday stated that Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City), Andile Jali (K.V. Oostende, Belgium), Tokelo Rantie (Genclerbirligi, Turkey), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City), Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town) and Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs) could all miss out against the Super Eagles after it was revealed that they were carrying various degrees of injuries.

"Manyama, Jali, Rantie, Mabunda, Ngoma, Coetzee & Mathoho all carrying assortment of injuries. Being treated by Bafana Bafana medical team.

"We will make the final call after scans as Rantie and Coetzee need to go for scans. We will also check them ourselves," the South Africa national team stated.

One of the doubtful players, Rantie, scored twice as Bafana were held by the Super Eagles to a 2-2 draw in Uyo in 2014, a result that prevented Nigeria from qualifying for the 2015 AFCON.

On Monday, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, Hlompho Kekana, was ruled out of this weekend's game after sustaining injury and was replaced by club teammate Tiyani Mabunda.

The post Super Eagles Tormentor Rantie, Six Other Bafana Stars Doubtful For Uyo Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

