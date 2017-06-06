Support Buhari, no govt is perfect, NANS urges Nigerians

NATIONAL Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has called on Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government in spite of its shortcomings, stressing that perfect democracy or government does not exist anywhere in the world. In a release made available to Nigerian Pilot, signed and issued on behalf of its national executives by Onuegbu […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

