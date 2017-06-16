Supreme Court stop Olisa Metuh’s Appeal against N400m fraud

The Supreme Court, on June 9, 2017 has dismissed the application by the former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh who is seeking a bid to stop the N400 million fraud trial against him. Metuh is standing trial along with Destra Investment Limited for the alleged fraud. He is facing a seven-count charge …

