Latvian teen is a Paris sensation – Los Angeles Times

Latvian teen is a Paris sensation
Suddenly a Grand Slam semifinalist for the first time, Jelena Ostapenko sounded a lot like the carefree teenager she'll be for only a bit longer. Ostapenko, an unseeded 19-year-old from Latvia, displayed unbridled joy after using the go-for-it strokes …
Teenager rallies to knock out Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki flunks her big chance as heavy storms delay play at French Open
In Rainy Paris, Ostapenko and Bacsinszky Advance to French Open Semifinals
