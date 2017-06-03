Suspect explains how his waiter job made him an experience thief. Full story here

A 38-year-old identified as Augustine Joseph and his accomplice, 49-year-old George Ijie, had targeted event centres in Lagos, in a stealing spree, which the police put a stop to recently. The duo had at different times hit event centres in the state pretending to be ushers, journalists or guests. Joseph in his statement to the …

The post Suspect explains how his waiter job made him an experience thief. Full story here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

