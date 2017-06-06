Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected Armed Robbers Stab Pastor to Death in Lagos

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A gang of four suspected armed robbers have allegedly killed the Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, Sanctuary of Blessing, in the Iju Ishaga are of Lagos state. PUNCH reports that the hoodlums, who did not take anything from the church or the home of the pastor, attacked the cleric, Pastor Ibukun Adeyinka with a machete […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

