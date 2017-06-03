Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected assassins strangle 70 year-old couple to death in Ogun State

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was all round tears and mourning at Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State as a 70 year-old couple were killed by suspected assassins at their residence. They were reportedly strangled at their residence at Abe Koko area of Gbongan along the Gbongan-Iwo Road. Many residents of the town are still confused about …

The post Suspected assassins strangle 70 year-old couple to death in Ogun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.