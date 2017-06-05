Suspected Baddo group member burnt to death this morning in Ikorodu (Photos)

A suspected Badoo member was lynched and burnt to death this morning in Oni-Ogunsanya Street, Olomomeje Mosque Area, Aga in Ikorodu, Lagos State. According to Ikorodu Ambassadors Group on Facebook, he was first arrested by the Vigilante Group of the area, and the mob prevented the Police, SARS and the Vigilante from taking the suspect away. […]

The post Suspected Baddo group member burnt to death this morning in Ikorodu (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

