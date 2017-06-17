Suspected Boko Haram terrorist Aliko nabbed by Soldiers in Bauchi

A suspected Boko Haram terrorist Aliyu Ahmed a.k.a Aliko, have been arrested by troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Friday 16th June 2017 following a tip off that he’s hiding in the village. 1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun was recovered from the arrested suspect. Nigeria […]

