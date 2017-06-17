Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected Boko Haram terrorist Aliko nabbed by Soldiers in Bauchi

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A suspected Boko Haram terrorist Aliyu Ahmed a.k.a Aliko, have been arrested by troops of 33 Brigade Nigerian Army at Yuga, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Friday 16th June 2017  following a tip off that he’s  hiding in the village. 1 Single barrel gun and 1 Dane gun was recovered from the arrested suspect. Nigeria […]

