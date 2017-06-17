Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected female kidnapper caught in Ikorodu, Lagos (photos)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Reports making rounds on social media, allege that a suspected female kidnapper was caught today around 1:23pm along Remilekun Ayangade Street, Olayemi Estate, Agbele Area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. While angry Lagosians waited outside demanding that they mete jungle justice on her, the lady who was tied up almost immediately after she was nabbed, was taken […]

