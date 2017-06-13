South Korea accuses North of using drone to spy on US missile system – CNN International
|
CNN International
|
South Korea accuses North of using drone to spy on US missile system
CNN International
Seoul, South Korea (CNN) South Korea said it has recovered a crashed North Korean drone that was spying on a controversial US-built missile system that is being deployed in the country. The unmanned aerial vehicle, which was discovered Friday, was …
