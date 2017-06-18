Pages Navigation Menu

Suspension: Face your fraud allegations – Van Nnadozie blasts Enugu APC chairman, Ben Nwoye

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Mr. Val Nnadozie has described his purported suspension from the party as an exercise in futility. Nnadozie told Journalists on Sunday that Nwoye should face fraud a‎llegations hanging on his neck. While dismissing the said suspension with a wave of the hand, Nnadozie, a […]

