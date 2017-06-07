Pages Navigation Menu

Sylvanus Nsofor : Senate confirms 82yr-old ambassadorial nominee who failed National Anthem – Pulse Nigeria

Sylvanus Nsofor : Senate confirms 82yr-old ambassadorial nominee who failed National Anthem
Pulse Nigeria
The ambassadorial nominee dismissed questions about his capacity to work directing the senators to “go and ask Robert Mugabe who is still working.” Published: 2 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · The Nigerian senate during plenary play.
BREAKING: Senate approves President Buhari's 82- year old ambassador, two others (see list)NAIJ.COM
Senate makes U-turn, confirms 82-yr-old as ambassadorial nomineeNigeria Today
Senate confirms octogenarian, two others as ambassadorsThe Nation Newspaper

