Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Table tennis: S’pore assured of bronze at least – The Straits Times

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The New Paper

Table tennis: S'pore assured of bronze at least
The Straits Times
Feng Tianwei (left) and Yu Mengyu guaranteed Singapore a medal at the World Table Tennis Championships in Dusseldorf after beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng I-ching and Chen Szu-yu. PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION. Published.
2017 ITTF World Championships: Japan sure of medal in singlesThe Nation Newspaper
Feng loses in singles quarters, but guaranteed of a medal in doublesThe New Paper
World No. 1 Ding Ning to fight for final berth against Asian champion HiranoXinhua

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.