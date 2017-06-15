Pages Navigation Menu

Tai Solarin College Of Education: 5000 Certificates Ready For Collection.

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Tai Solarin College of Education, TASCE has made over 5000 certificates ready for collection. You can now confirm your certificate status online. The  Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu-Ijebu, Dr. Kiadese Lukmon Adeola, has announced after the joint press conference that was held in the council chambers and his office Thursday, 8th June, …

Hello. Add your message here.