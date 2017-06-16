Pages Navigation Menu

Tai Solarin University 2017/2018 Part-Time Degree Admission List Out.

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Centre for Part-time and External Programmes (CEPEP) is inviting qualified candidates to her 2017/2018 academic session part-time B.A. (ED), B.ED, B.L.S (ED)., B.Sc. (ED) degree programmes. According to the management, the part-time degree programme would run for 4- year (9 Semesters) and 5- year (12 Semesters). TASUED PART-TIME …

