Taking “selfie” can cause epilepsy – Expert

A new study, published in medical journal Seizure, found a ‘novel case of photosensitivity’ occurred when taking selfies. Photosensitivity occurs in a small number of those with epilepsy, and can cause them to have seizures when exposed to flashing, flickering, or shimmering lights. Seizures can also be triggered by particular screen resolutions on TVs or […]

