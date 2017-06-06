Taleveras, two others win oil blocs in Equatorial Guinea

A Nigerian oil giant, Taleveras, and two others, yesterday, won oil blocs in Equatorial Guinea

The others are Exxon Mobil and the UK-based Ophir Energy.

Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, Gabriel Obiag-Lima, made the announcement at the African Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town.

All winners were revealed by Obiag-Lima at a press conference.

Exxon Mobil, in a statement, confirmed it had signed its Production Sharing Contract, with Equatorial Guinea for Oil acreage EG.-11, thereby heading the list of acreage winners in Equatorial Guinea’s latest licensing bidding round.

UK-based Ophir Energy won the bloc EG 24, whilst Taleveras picked the highly potential EG-07 oil bloc and Clonterf Energy landed bloc EG-18.

The West African nation’s Ronda 2016 open and competitive bidding round was declared a success by industry analysts and watchers.

The post Taleveras, two others win oil blocs in Equatorial Guinea appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

