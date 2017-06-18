Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

As US Adds Troops in Afghanistan, Trump’s Strategy Remains Undefined – New York Times

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

As US Adds Troops in Afghanistan, Trump's Strategy Remains Undefined
New York Times
President Trump arriving on Thursday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a day trip to Miami. He has given Jim Mattis, the defense secretary, the authority to send several thousand additional troops to Afghanistan. Credit Al Drago/The New York Times.
Afghan war faces flurry of setbacks as new US military policy nearsWashington Post
Q&A: Taliban Infiltrate Afghan Army to Target Foreign TroopsU.S. News & World Report
'Pakistan is supporting IS-Khorasan in Afghanistan … it is simply another tool in Pakistan's spoiler toolkit'Times of India (blog)
HuffPost –RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty –The New York Review of Books –Los Angeles Times
all 233 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.