Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tambuwal approves free education for beggars’ children

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Sokoto State Government has announced free education for children of beggars, vulnerable and other less-privileged members of the society. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto made the announcement on Wednesday at a special breakfast (iftar) session organised for hundreds of them by the state government.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.