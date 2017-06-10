Pages Navigation Menu

Tambuwal urges Nigerians to shun inflammatory remarks – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Tambuwal urges Nigerians to shun inflammatory remarks
Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal has advised Nigerians against making inflammatory remarks, noting that such comments were injurious to unity and collective progress. Speaking on the heels of the ultimatum given to the Igbos to leave the North by …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

