Tambuwal urges Nigerians to shun inflammatory remarks – Daily Trust

Tambuwal urges Nigerians to shun inflammatory remarks
Sokoto state Governor Aminu Tambuwal has advised Nigerians against making inflammatory remarks, noting that such comments were injurious to unity and collective progress. Speaking on the heels of the ultimatum given to the Igbos to leave the North by …
