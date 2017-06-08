Tanzania expresses disappointment over U.S. decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement

Tanzania said on Wednesday it was disappointed by the decision of President Donald Trump to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. “We are disappointed by the decision because the U.S. is one of the biggest emitters of pollution in the world,’’ said January Makamba, the East African nation’s Minister of State in…

The post Tanzania expresses disappointment over U.S. decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

