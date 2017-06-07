Pages Navigation Menu

Taraba: Farmers association to cultivate 600 hectares of soya beans – The Nation Newspaper

Taraba: Farmers association to cultivate 600 hectares of soya beans
The Nigerian Commercial Farmers Association (NCFA) has secured 600 hectares of land in Wukari, Taraba, for soya beans cultivation. The National President of the association, Dr Jones Ozuzu, made this known on Wednesday while inaugurating the Taraba …
