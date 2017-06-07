Taraba: Farmers association to cultivate 600 hectares of soya beans – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Taraba: Farmers association to cultivate 600 hectares of soya beans
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Commercial Farmers Association (NCFA) has secured 600 hectares of land in Wukari, Taraba, for soya beans cultivation. The National President of the association, Dr Jones Ozuzu, made this known on Wednesday while inaugurating the Taraba …
Association acquires 600 hectares of land in Taraba for soya beans cultivation
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!