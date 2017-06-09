Taraba grazing bill a revolution —Speaker

By John Mkom

Jalingo—The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Mr. Abel Diah, has described the anti-open grazing bill before the house as a revolution that is beneficial to both the pastoralists and farmers.

Diah stated this yesterday in Jalingo while briefing journalists at the end of the second legislative year of the 8th Taraba Assembly.

The Taraba anti-open grazing bill is coming on the heels of incessant crisis involving herdsmen and farmers, which had claimed hundreds of lives and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

Diah, while debunking insinuations in some quarters that the bill was a witch-hunt of some people, said the bill was aimed at improving the life of livestock and herders.

The speaker explained that the bill was not going to stop grazers outside the state from coming into the state, but that those coming in would be given a temporary permit for the purpose of identifying livestock owners.

