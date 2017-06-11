Taraba: TY Danjuma Foundation Provides N9m Relief Materials In 3 LGAs

By NAN

The TY Danjuma Foundation has provided relief material to members of communities in Takum, Ussa and Bali LGAs of Taraba State that were displaced by suspected herdsmen and farmers’ con$ict in May. A total of 10 communities were displaced in Takum, Ussa and Bali LGAs

The Foundation team led by GimaForje, the Grants and Partnership O+cer for the Foundation presented the relief items worth N7 million to representatives of the communities and in the presence of the Chairman, Takum LGA Hon. Shiban Tikari, the Chief of Ussa, and Councilor representing Dutse Ward and several of the displaced persons.

At the reception in Takum, the cairman of Takum thanked the Foundation for their concern in the welfare of the displaced while reassuring the Foundation of equity in sharing of the items to the displaced families. He identified the challenge that could be faced with the sharing of the items as there were no o+cial camps for the displaced and as most a3ected persons are living with relatives in an around Takum. However, he assured that the representatives of each communities will ensure delivery of the donated items to the truly displaced.

In response to the items received, the Chief of Ussa thanked the Foundation and its Founder for the donation and thanked God for the kind heart that facilitated the giving while also requesting for other assistance that could make life even better for them in the area.

In similar manner, the Foundation team at the Bali Local Government Secretariat also presented relief materials to representatives of the Bali local government, State Emergency Management Authority and Head of the IDP camp.

The relief materials donated include bags of rice, beans, salt, palm oil, gari, and cartons of seasoning. All the relief materials were sources from with the local area in a bid to also strengthen the economy of the communities.

